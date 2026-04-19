In 2022, the entrepreneurs behind Character.AI introduced a groundbreaking platform enabling users to craft interactive personas powered by artificial intelligence. This innovative app quickly gained momentum, amassing over 20 million users who designed more than 10 million chatbot personas. Initially embraced by younger audiences, the platform drew scrutiny over youth suicides related to AI interactions.

Faced with rising public and legal pressure, Character.AI imposed an age restriction, barring users under 18 in November 2025. This measure, prompted by previous efforts to enhance youth safety through parental controls and stricter content filters, aimed at shielding teenagers from potential harm, albeit stifling their creative experiments with AI.

Recent research delves into young users' engagement with AI, revealing motivations beyond companionship. Teens predominantly turn to AI for acquiring information, homework support, and entertainment. The study underscores the multifaceted ways youth engage with AI, advocating for nuanced, trust-building AI development rather than age-based restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)