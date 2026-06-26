Massive Data Breach at Tata Electronics Reveals Apple Confidential Files

Tata Electronics is probing a major leak that exposed thousands of confidential files related to its high-profile client Apple. A ransomware group, World Leaks, has claimed responsibility for posting over 200,000 files on the dark web. Tata has tightened security across its systems and is working with Apple on security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tata Electronics | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:03 IST
Massive Data Breach at Tata Electronics Reveals Apple Confidential Files
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Tata Electronics, an Indian supplier to Apple, is investigating a major data breach that has exposed thousands of confidential client files to the dark web. Sources indicate that the breach involved a leak of sensitive information from Apple and Tesla, among other companies.

The leak, allegedly orchestrated by ransomware group World Leaks, resulted in over 200,000 documents being posted online. Tata Electronics has tightened its internal security protocols and limited access to its systems, concurrently working with Apple on potential security improvements.

In addition to the data breach, Tata Electronics is facing scrutiny due to environmental concerns and previous cyberattacks. Observers are keenly watching how Tata and Apple respond to mitigate the situation and prevent future breaches.

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