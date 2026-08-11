Charges Against Gautam Adani Dropped: Justice Department's Controversial Decision
A U.S. judge dismissed criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, expressing concern over irregularities in the Justice Department's decision. Despite this, the judge accepted that an investment pledge by Adani was not a factor in the decision. Civil charges and penalties were separately addressed.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, raising questions over the Justice Department's motives. The decision was reached by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, following the Justice Department's request to drop the fraud and bribery case.
Judge Garaufis acknowledged that an investigation into potential irregularities indicated the investment pledge by Adani did not influence the Justice Department's decision. This case is one of the latest instances of a high-profile white-collar crime prosecution being dropped, sparking concerns about prosecutorial priorities during Trump's presidency.
Civil penalties were separately pursued, with Adani agreeing to significant monetary settlements. The public now scrutinizes how monetary offers and investment promises may affect justice administration and legal equity, awaiting more information from the Justice Department about additional implicated defendants.