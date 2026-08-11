Chile's Copper Surge: A Mixed Bag

In June, Chile saw a rise in copper production from major producers compared to last year, with BHP's Escondida and Collahuasi mines delivering significant output gains. Contrastingly, state-run Codelco experienced a decline in production, highlighting the mixed performance within Chile's copper sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 02:53 IST
Chile's Copper Surge: A Mixed Bag
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  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's copper production from major producers showed overall growth in June compared to the previous year, according to Cochilco, the country's state copper commission. Among the notable performers, the BHP-controlled Escondida mine increased its output by an impressive 45.8%, reaching 111,400 metric tons.

Adding to the positive trend, the Collahuasi mine, jointly owned by Anglo American and Glencore, reported a modest 1.7% rise in its copper output, producing 34,900 metric tons. These figures signal a robust performance for privately-managed mines in the country.

However, the state-run Codelco faced challenges, as its production dipped by 4.8% to 114,400 tons. This decline indicates the varying fortunes within Chile's vital copper industry as market dynamics shift.

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