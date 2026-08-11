Catastrophic Earthquake Rocks Western Colombia

A devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck western Colombia, claiming at least 111 lives and causing widespread destruction across several cities. Buildings crumbled, hospitals suffered damage, and people remain trapped under the rubble as the country faces its strongest earthquake of the century.

The earthquake struck just days after Abelardo De La Espriella took office as president, presenting an immediate and critical challenge to his administration. In a national address, De La Espriella declared a state of emergency to coordinate rescue efforts and deliver aid effectively.

Rescue workers, police, and volunteers are tirelessly searching for survivors in the heavily affected areas of Risaralda and Pereira, where serious structural damage has been reported. Operations at numerous airports have been suspended as the nation navigates this monumental crisis.