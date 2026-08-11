Catastrophic Earthquake Rocks Western Colombia

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, resulting in at least 111 fatalities and extensive damage. The powerful quake severely affected several cities, toppling buildings, and leading to a national emergency declaration by President Abelardo De La Espriella. Rescue efforts are ongoing amidst significant infrastructural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 03:02 IST
Catastrophic Earthquake Rocks Western Colombia
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck western Colombia, claiming at least 111 lives and causing widespread destruction across several cities. Buildings crumbled, hospitals suffered damage, and people remain trapped under the rubble as the country faces its strongest earthquake of the century.

The earthquake struck just days after Abelardo De La Espriella took office as president, presenting an immediate and critical challenge to his administration. In a national address, De La Espriella declared a state of emergency to coordinate rescue efforts and deliver aid effectively.

Rescue workers, police, and volunteers are tirelessly searching for survivors in the heavily affected areas of Risaralda and Pereira, where serious structural damage has been reported. Operations at numerous airports have been suspended as the nation navigates this monumental crisis.

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