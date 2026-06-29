Dark Web Breach Exposes Secret Apple Supplier Data

Data concerning Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro has been leaked on the dark web by a ransomware organization, raising security concerns. The theft originated from Tata Electronics, an Indian supplier crucial to Apple's global production strategy.

Documents from the breach reveal sensitive information about Apple's supplier network, potentially impacting both current and future business negotiations. Apple's efforts to diversify its assembly beyond China, largely reliant on Tata, face significant challenges as the company investigates the breach.

The incident also arrives amidst anticipated price increases for Apple products due to a surge in component costs, marking a tumultuous period for the technology giant as it prepares for its latest iPhone release.