xAI has initiated legal action against a South Carolina resident, Terry Harwood, claiming he exploited the company's AI system Grok to create child sexual abuse content. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, marks a pioneering effort by an AI company against the illicit use of its platform.

According to xAI, Harwood breached their terms of service by attempting to generate explicit deepfakes using both adult and minor images. This legal move comes amid global scrutiny of xAI after allegations that Grok facilitated the creation of non-consensual sexualized deepfakes.

The complaint reveals that xAI has suspended over 52,000 accounts and made significant reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. In seeking unspecified monetary damages and a court order against Harwood, xAI emphasizes the severe consequences of his actions for potential victims and the company itself.