Google shares first Pixel 11 Pro Fold teaser, launch set for August 12

Google has released the first official teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, offering an early glimpse of its upcoming foldable smartphone ahead of its scheduled debut on August 12.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:33 IST
Google shares first Pixel 11 Pro Fold teaser, launch set for August 12
Pixel 11 pro fold (Photo/YouTube/@google). Image Credit: ANI

Google has released the first official teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, offering an early glimpse of its upcoming foldable smartphone ahead of its scheduled debut on August 12. The short teaser video does not reveal many details about the device but showcases the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's silhouette along with a brief look at its inner display.

It also highlights the rear camera module, which appears to retain the same design seen on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the official teaser remains limited, previously leaked renders have already provided a clearer picture of what to expect from the next-generation foldable.

According to those leaks reported by GSM Arena, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to closely resemble its predecessor in terms of design. The leaked information also suggests the device will feature an 8-inch inner display and could be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset. It is also expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery and introduce the new Pixel Glow LED integrated into the rear camera module.

In terms of colour options, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to be available in a new Pine finish alongside a black variant. Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel 11 Pro Fold on August 12, when the company is expected to confirm the device's full specifications, features, pricing, and availability. (ANI)

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