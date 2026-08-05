Guatemalan President Arevalo's health is being monitored, government spokesperson says

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo's health is being monitored after he faced difficult situations in recent days, but he is recovering and still leading the country.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 01:39 IST
Guatemalan President Arevalo's health is being monitored, government spokesperson says
Bernardo Arevalo
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

‌Guatemalan President Bernardo ​Arevalo's "health ‌is being monitored," government spokesperson Karina ‌Garcia said on ‌Tuesday, adding that he ⁠had been ​through ⁠certain difficult situations ⁠in recent ​days.

He is recovering ⁠and is still ⁠leading ​the country, she added, ⁠without providing more ⁠details.

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