Guatemalan President Arevalo's health is being monitored, government spokesperson says
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo's health is being monitored after he faced difficult situations in recent days, but he is recovering and still leading the country.
- Country:
- Guatemala
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo's "health is being monitored," government spokesperson Karina Garcia said on Tuesday, adding that he had been through certain difficult situations in recent days.
He is recovering and is still leading the country, she added, without providing more details.
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