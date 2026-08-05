Guatemalan President Arevalo's health is being monitored, government spokesperson says

‌Guatemalan President Bernardo ​Arevalo's "health ‌is being monitored," government spokesperson Karina ‌Garcia said on ‌Tuesday, adding that he ⁠had been ​through ⁠certain difficult situations ⁠in recent ​days.

He is recovering ⁠and is still ⁠leading ​the country, she added, ⁠without providing more ⁠details.