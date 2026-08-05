BigTech’s Financial Expansion Could Become a Systemic Risk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the growing role of large technology companies in finance could eventually create significant risks to financial stability, particularly in emerging market and developing economies. These risks remain limited in most countries, but the speed at which digital platforms can scale means regulators may have less time to respond than they did with traditional banks.

The concern is not that technology companies are simply entering finance. It is that they can combine enormous user networks, extensive data, financial products and critical digital infrastructure inside the same corporate ecosystem. The combination could make them systemically important before supervisory frameworks recognise the scale of the exposure.

Payments Are the Gateway to Financial Power

Digital payments are usually the first step in BigTech's expansion into finance. A technology platform that already serves millions of consumers can introduce a payment service with far lower customer-acquisition costs than a conventional financial institution. Once users begin paying bills, transferring money or making purchases through the platform, the company gains a steady stream of transaction data.

This data can then support the next stage of expansion. Payment histories may help companies assess the creditworthiness of individuals and small businesses that lack formal borrowing records. It can widen access to loans for consumers who have historically been underserved by banks. In emerging markets, where large sections of the population may remain outside the formal financial system, the inclusion benefits can be substantial.

However, the same mechanism that expands access can also concentrate power. A platform that controls payments can promote its own lending, insurance or investment products directly to existing users. It does not need to build each financial business from the ground up. Its technology, customer base and data provide a ready-made foundation.

The result is a model in which financial services become part of a wider digital ecosystem rather than separate products offered by specialised institutions.

Scale Can Turn Convenience Into Systemic Risk

Traditional banks usually become systemically important after years of balance-sheet growth, acquisitions and expanding links to other institutions. BigTech companies can reach comparable levels of operational importance much faster because they begin with vast user bases and established digital infrastructure.

The speed changes the nature of financial supervision. A disruption at a major platform could affect several services at once. Customers might lose access not only to payments but also to credit, insurance or investment accounts offered through the same ecosystem. Problems within one part of the corporate group could spread across its financial operations.

The risks extend beyond services offered directly to consumers. Financial institutions increasingly depend on a limited number of technology companies for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other digital systems. This can improve efficiency and reduce technology costs, but it also creates concentration risk. If several banks rely on the same provider, an outage, security breach or operational failure could affect multiple institutions simultaneously.

Financial Inclusion Comes With a Data Trade-Off

The strongest argument for BigTech finance is that it can reach people traditional institutions have failed to serve. Digital platforms can offer low-cost payments, faster transactions and credit assessments based on information beyond conventional banking records. For small businesses and consumers with limited credit histories, that may open doors that formal banking systems have kept closed.

However, alternative data also introduces difficult questions. Consumers may not know what information is being used to determine whether they receive a loan or what interest rate they are offered. Data gathered from payments or other platform activity could influence financial decisions without users fully understanding how the system works.

This creates risks involving privacy, discrimination, fraud and consumer protection. An automated lending model may appear efficient while producing decisions that are difficult to explain or challenge. Fraud can spread quickly across platforms with large user networks. A company offering several financial services may also have incentives to use data collected in one part of its business to promote products in another.

The policy challenge is not to choose between inclusion and regulation. It is to ensure that greater access does not come at the cost of weaker rights, opaque decisions or excessive dependence on a single company. Poorly designed restrictions could reduce useful innovation. Weak oversight, however, could allow problems to grow until the platform has become too important to disrupt.

Regulation Must Follow the Group, Not Just the Product

Most financial regulation is organised around activities. Banks are supervised as banks, insurers as insurers and investment firms as investment firms. BigTech platforms do not fit neatly into those categories. A single corporate group may operate a payments service, provide loans, distribute insurance, manage investments and sell cloud infrastructure to financial institutions. Each activity may fall under a different regulator, while the risks are connected across the organisation.

This is why the IMF has called for risk-based, group-wide supervision. Such an approach would require regulators to examine the entire corporate structure rather than evaluating each product in isolation. Authorities would need to understand how data, capital, infrastructure and operational dependencies move across different business units.

Domestic coordination will not be enough. BigTech firms operate across borders, while financial rules remain largely national. A platform may serve consumers in several countries, store data elsewhere and depend on technology infrastructure located in another jurisdiction.

No global financial standard currently applies specifically to BigTech companies engaged in cross-border financial services. This gap could produce inconsistent oversight, regulatory arbitrage and uncertainty about which authority is responsible when problems cross national boundaries.

The immediate risk may still be contained, but waiting until a platform is already systemically important would leave regulators responding from a weaker position.