LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

Chinese startup LandSpace achieved a major milestone on Wednesday by successfully recovering the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket. This accomplishment marks the company as the first private Chinese enterprise to land an orbital-class booster, narrowing the technological gap with the United States in the realm of reusable rockets.

By joining the ranks of SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, LandSpace becomes one of the few private rocket developers to successfully land a sizable booster that has ventured into space, with the objective of using it multiple times.

LandSpace's recent success with the Zhuque-3, a sophisticated stainless-steel rocket designed to compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9, marks the second attempt at landing its engine-rich first stage. This advancement signifies an important step towards China's aspirations in space technology.