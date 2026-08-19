Samsung's Strategic Price Hike in the Chipmaking Race

Samsung Electronics has announced an increase in prices for its advanced contract chipmaking services by up to 15% due to the surging demand for AI chips. This price adjustment comes as the company faces high competition and notable dominance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and evolves as a strategic move to capitalize on its production strengths amidst growing restrictions on Chinese firms.

The increase in demand from Chinese customers highlights the impact of U.S. export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment, leading these firms to rely more heavily on overseas foundries like Samsung. Samsung’s foundry unit, which has faced profitability challenges since 2022, is leveraging this opportunity to compete against TSMC, whose capacity is largely booked due to AI chip demand.

Samsung's SF4 production capabilities are operating at full capacity in its Pyeongtaek plant, marking a positive outlook in its business strategy. Recent deals with major players such as Tesla, Apple, and an AI chip production deal with Broadcom further underscore Samsung's push into the competitive chipmaking sector, setting the company on a course to improved foundry revenues and profitability.