Nebius Group's Record-Breaking $5B Convertible Bond: A Bold Move Amid AI Demand Surge

Nebius Group declared that its $5 billion convertible bond issuance stands among the largest ever, signaling robust demand for AI services and data center capacity. This announcement comes amid concerns about the sector's financing needs, highlighting the resilience and appeal of technology investments.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, known for furnishing AI solutions to tech giants such as Meta and Microsoft, increased the bond size from an initial $4.5 billion due to high demand. The total could rise to $5.75 billion if buyers execute all available options, explained Tom Blackwell, the firm's Chief Communications Officer.

This initiative, primarily underwritten by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, aims to bolster Nebius's data center expansion and AI service development. Despite recent volatility in its stock price, Nebius reported a notable revenue surge alongside strategic partnerships, fostering confidence in its growth trajectory.