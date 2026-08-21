Chang'e-7: China's Daring Lunar Leap to Uncover Moon's Mysteries

China is set to launch Chang'e-7, its most advanced lunar mission, targeting frozen water stores at the moon's south pole. The mission includes a robotic lander, rover, and hopping probe. This initiative is a step toward a permanent human presence, paving the way for a lunar base with international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 05:31 IST
Chang'e-7: China's Daring Lunar Leap to Uncover Moon's Mysteries

China is on the verge of launching Chang'e-7, an ambitious lunar mission aimed at finding frozen water in the dark craters near the moon's south pole. The mission will deploy a robotic lander, rover, and an innovative hopping probe, marking China's significant advancement in space exploration.

This uncrewed mission, bearing the name of a mythical Chinese moon goddess, is poised to be a monumental step for China in establishing a long-term human presence on the moon. The mission is part of a broader plan that includes a crewed lunar landing by 2030 and a joint research station with Russia by 2035.

The Chang'e-7 spacecraft will lift off from Hainan's Wenchang Space Launch Site, armed with scientific instruments like water analyzers. It will scout the moon's south pole for landing sites, including the Shackleton crater, where temperatures drop dramatically. The south pole's unique environment could preserve ancient water, crucial for future lunar bases.

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