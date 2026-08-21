Teen's Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants Takes a Turn

A New Jersey teen has withdrawn her lawsuit against major social media companies, claiming they contributed to her mental health struggles and addiction.

Identified as P. M-Y., the 15-year-old had pursued legal action against platforms like Meta, Google, and Snapchat. Despite her withdrawal, her attorney emphasized the aim was to hold these companies accountable and push for protective changes.

The lawsuit was part of over 3,300 cases consolidated in a California court, with continued cases indicating the widespread scrutiny over social media's impact on young users' mental health.