Teen's Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants Takes a Turn

A 15-year-old New Jersey girl withdrew her lawsuit against social media giants like Meta, Google, and Snapchat, accusing them of contributing to her mental health issues. Her attorney stated she dismissed the claims to resume her life. The case was one of thousands accusing social media platforms of harming children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 05:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 05:41 IST
Teen's Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants Takes a Turn
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A New Jersey teen has withdrawn her lawsuit against major social media companies, claiming they contributed to her mental health struggles and addiction.

Identified as P. M-Y., the 15-year-old had pursued legal action against platforms like Meta, Google, and Snapchat. Despite her withdrawal, her attorney emphasized the aim was to hold these companies accountable and push for protective changes.

The lawsuit was part of over 3,300 cases consolidated in a California court, with continued cases indicating the widespread scrutiny over social media's impact on young users' mental health.

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