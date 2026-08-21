U.S. Deportations to Guatemala Under Scrutiny
Guatemala has received around 2,300 Mexicans deported from the U.S., transported via Guatemalan returnee flights. Despite opposition from Mexico, this practice aims to deter migration. Mexicans are rerouted through third countries like Guatemala, complicating their return to the U.S. Human rights groups and experts criticize these Trump-era policies.
Guatemala has reported receiving approximately 2,300 Mexicans deported from the United States this year, according to official sources. This revelation highlights a controversial practice under the Trump administration, aimed at deterring migration but facing strong opposition from Mexico.
According to Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo, these deported individuals arrive on flights meant for Guatemalan returnees, with the cost of transportation covered by Mexico or the U.S. The Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed its opposition to this practice, seeking to repatriate its citizens directly without detours through Central American countries.
Immigration experts and human rights organizations have criticized this policy, arguing it complicates Mexicans' return journey by rerouting them away from the U.S.-Mexico border. This tactic may inadvertently instill fear among migrants, contributing to a harsher overall migration policy by the U.S. administration.
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