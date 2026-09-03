Malviya Nagar hotel fire case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet filed against Lovkesh Bajaj, 2 others 

Delhi Court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case in which 22 people, including 13 foreigners, died. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh took cognisance of the chargesheet filed on September 1 against three accused, including hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj.

The court has issued summons to Kesar Negi, who is on bail. Lovkesh Bajaj and Jay Mishra are in Judicial custody. The matter has been listed for the appearance of the accused persons on September 17.

Delhi Police on September 1 filed a charge sheet in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy case. The charge sheet has been filed against three accused, including hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj and two others. Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, Jay Mishra and Cook Kesar Negi. Jay Mishra was produced from Judicial custody. Lovkesh Bajaj is hospitalised in judicial custody. The third accused, Negi, is on bail.

On July 27, the Saket court granted bail to Kesar Negi. He has been arrested in the Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire tragedy case. Accused Jay Mishra, who has been dubbed as the accountant of Flourish Hotel, surrendered before the court on June 8.

The deceased were mainly people who were attending to and relatives of the patients under treatment in a nearby hospital. The police have booked Lovekesh Bajaj under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). (ANI)