The Internet’s Child-Safety Crisis Is Bigger Than ‘Stranger Danger’

Digital technology has transformed childhood, giving young people unprecedented access to education, entertainment, friendships and communities, but the same platforms that have become integral to adolescence are also creating environments in which sexual exploitation can spread through ordinary interactions, private messages, shared images and relationships that children already trust.

UNICEF's Through Children's Eyes: How Digital Technologies Enable Child Sexual Abuse report estimates that around 20 million children aged 12 to 17 across 21 countries experienced at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation or abuse within a single year. More than 15 million were exposed to unwanted sexual content, around 9 million were pressured into sexual conversations or sharing sexual images, and about 4 million had sexual images of themselves distributed without consent.

The scale is disturbing, but the more consequential finding is how ordinary the settings of abuse have become. This is not primarily a story about children entering hidden corners of the internet; it is increasingly about harm reaching them through mainstream social networks, messaging systems and online games that have become inseparable from everyday life.

The danger is embedded in everyday digital spaces

Nearly 60 per cent of reported cases occurred on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and WhatsApp, while another 14 per cent took place in online games. In Montenegro, more than 80 per cent of reported cases involved social media, while in Colombia such platforms were linked to more than half of cases.

Traditional approaches to online protection often focused on blocking illicit websites or preventing children from interacting with obviously suspicious strangers, but much of the vulnerability now sits inside services designed for routine communication and social interaction.

Platform features can matter as much as platform content. Private messaging, recommendation systems, easy image-sharing and mechanisms that allow strangers or loosely connected users to initiate contact can all become pathways through which trust is cultivated, boundaries are tested and private material is solicited or circulated.

The policy question thus reaches beyond how quickly companies remove abusive material after it appears. Increasingly, governments and regulators will have to ask whether products used by children are designed in ways that make exploitation harder before it begins — through stronger privacy defaults, tighter controls on unsolicited contact and reporting systems that children can understand and use.

The 'stranger danger' model no longer explains the threat

Another striking finding dismantles one of the most persistent assumptions surrounding online child protection. Across the countries surveyed, 57 per cent of cases involved someone the child already knew, including friends, peers, romantic partners and family members. At the same time, 38 per cent of children first encountered the perpetrator online.

Much public advice still treats online danger as something that primarily arrives from unknown adults operating behind anonymous profiles. While those risks remain real, the data shows that digital technologies can also enable exploitation within existing relationships and peer networks.

A private image shared consensually within one relationship can be redistributed without consent. An acquaintance can use messaging systems to pressure a child into sexual conversations. A trusted peer or romantic partner can turn digital intimacy into coercion, humiliation or exposure.

This blurring of online and offline relationships makes prevention far more complex. Teaching children simply not to talk to strangers cannot address exploitation by people they already know, which means digital-safety education also has to confront consent, coercion, image-sharing, peer behaviour and the realities of adolescent relationships.

The biggest warning may be how rarely children tell anyone

Technology-facilitated exploitation does not end when a message disappears or an image leaves a screen. Children interviewed in the research described fear, shame, confusion and isolation, with many struggling to understand what had happened or where they could safely seek help.

Children who experienced technology-facilitated exploitation were four times more likely to report suicidal thoughts or behaviours and self-harm, alongside significantly higher anxiety. In Mexico and North Macedonia, the reported risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviours was more than eight times higher among affected children, while in Pakistan the risk of self-harm was more than seven times higher.

Those figures describe strong associations rather than establishing that every mental-health outcome was directly caused by digital abuse. Even with that distinction, they underline how experiences that may begin through a message, image or online interaction can carry consequences far beyond the digital environment.

However, more than 40 per cent of cases were never disclosed to anyone, and fewer than 1 per cent were reported to authorities such as police, social workers or helplines. The most common reason for remaining silent was strikingly basic: children did not know where to go or whom to tell. The reporting gap exposes a deeper weakness in child-protection systems. Laws and helplines offer limited protection if the children they are designed to help do not know they exist, do not trust them or fear that disclosure could trigger punishment, shame or further exposure.

The next frontier of child protection is safety by design

UNICEF's recommendations point toward a significant shift in how responsibility for online safety is understood. Rather than expecting children to recognise threats, manage privacy settings, reject coercive contact and navigate complex reporting mechanisms themselves, the report argues that governments, technology companies, families and institutions must carry more of the protective burden.

Digital platforms need to enforce stronger privacy protections for children, limits on unsolicited adult contact, safer recommendation systems and more effective abuse detection and reporting.

For governments, it means laws and enforcement mechanisms capable of responding to rapidly evolving threats, including sexual extortion and AI-generated sexual abuse material.

However, technology regulation alone will not solve a problem rooted partly in relationships, vulnerability and social norms. Effective protection also depends on health services, schools, justice systems and social workers being able to respond when children disclose abuse, while families and communities need to ensure that disclosure leads to support rather than blame.

The broader challenge is economic and cultural as well. UNICEF calls for stronger family support and expanded education and employment opportunities where economic vulnerability can be exploited, alongside efforts to confront gender norms that normalise the sexualisation of girls or stigmatise survivors.