WhatsApp to block logins on outdated iOS and Android versions: What users need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a new server-side security measure that will block users from logging into their accounts if their devices are running outdated versions of iOS or Android, as per reports by GSM Arena. Unlike conventional app updates delivered through app stores, the new restriction is being deployed through WhatsApp's servers. This means users may encounter the block even without installing a specific new version of the messaging app.

If a device's operating system is considered too old, WhatsApp will prevent the app from opening to its usual chat interface and instead show a dedicated blocking screen. The screen will instruct users to update their phone's operating system through system settings before access can be restored. It will also provide information on how to check the operating system version currently installed on the device.

As per GSM Arena, the move is aimed at addressing security risks associated with outdated operating systems. While WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption for messages, a compromised underlying operating system can leave a device vulnerable to external attacks. Known vulnerabilities in unpatched legacy operating systems can be exploited to install malware.

If a compromised device receives malicious links or payloads, app-level encryption alone may not fully protect the user or their contacts. Requiring supported and updated operating systems is intended to reduce exposure to active exploits and limit the potential for compromised devices to contribute to the spread of malware across the messaging network.

WhatsApp has not yet officially disclosed the exact operating-system cut-off thresholds or the specific legacy iOS and Android versions that will be affected by the new server-side restriction. (ANI)