Fact check: Is Apple removing iMessage games and apps?

A rumor took millions of Apple users by surprise recently, when many people suddenly started tweeting that the iPhone maker is removing iMessage games and apps, a feature that many didn't even know existed. It is not known how the rumor started but it certainly isn't true and Apple hasn't made any announcement regarding this.

iMessage games (apps) are popular among many users and GamePigeon is probably the most popular among the lot. GamePigeon is actually an app which has a collection of many games that can be played inside iMessage.

Let alone any announcement, Apple hasn't even dropped a hint that it will be removing iMessage apps.

Hashtags related to iMessage and iMessages were trending on Twitter in various countries across the world but the rumor seems to be far-fetched.

y'all are clowns for thinking that apple is gonna remove the imessage games #imessage pic.twitter.com/FUCtXyoR34 — 𝒶𝓃𝑒𝓇𝑒𝑒 (@whyIogy) September 2, 2019

The rumor might not be true but this has certainly increased the popularity of iMessage apps and games with many people turning back to inactive groups to play these games.