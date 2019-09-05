Facebook Dating goes live in the US

After launching in 19 other countries, Facebook Dating, the social networking giant's dating service, is now live in the US for users aged 18 and above. Facebook Dating profile will also allow users to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their profile along with the ability to add their Instagram followers into their Secret Crush lists, the official blog explains.

The Dating profile works separately from the main Facebook profile and the activities of the Dating profile are not shared on the main profile. People are suggested based on preferences, interests, and other engagements on Facebook. Users can comment directly on a profile or tap on the Like button to let them know. By the end of this year, Facebook plans to add the ability to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to the Dating profile as well. (ANI)

