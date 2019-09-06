Milestone! Xiaomi India ships 100 million smartphones in 5 yrs

After retaining its market leadership in the India smartphone market, Xiaomi has added another feather to its already decorated cap. Xiaomi on Friday announced that the company has achieved the incredible milestone of shipping 100 Million smartphones in India, in the last five years and, notably, Xiaomi is the fastest brand to reach this mark.

Xiaomi Global vice president and India head, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to make this announcement and thanked Mi fans for their love and support. Xiaomi has been India's No. 1 smartphone brand for eight consecutive quarters with 28.3 percent market share in Q2 2019, according to the IDC Asia/Pacific Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

To recall, the Chinese phone maker forayed into the Indian market back in July 2014 and has since achieved an unseen feat of market dominance. Since their inception, they have been continuously focusing on providing best-in-class mobile phones with affordable pricing. The Redmi Note 7 Pro which was launched earlier this year emerged as the number one selling smartphone of 2019 in the 10,000+ segment in India.

100 Million smartphones in 5 years! 💯Fastest brand to reach 100M mark! 🥳 Thank you all for your love & support 🙏Watch our amazing @XiaomiIndia team video here: https://t.co/eVrLj0JueZRT with #100MillionXiaomi & #XiaomiIndia hashtags (tag me!) & win 100 #Xiaomi goodies.😀 https://t.co/oYubBj3x48 pic.twitter.com/jLOKb3GAHt — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 6, 2019

Xiaomi effectively uses social networking platforms to promote its products, interact with fans or the Mi Community, seek feedback to improve its products. The Chinese company is also committed to the Indian government's Make In India initiative as it produces 95 percent of its smartphones sold in India at local manufacturing facilities and plans to take the figure to 99 percent, in the coming years.