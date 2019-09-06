HUAWEI Kirin 990 Series: 5G SoC powered with 7nm+ EUV unveiled at IFA 2019

Chinese technology giant Huawei unveiled on Friday the Kirin 990 Series chipset with industry-leading performance across 5G and 4G networks, at IFA 2019, Europe's biggest tech show. The announcement comes just two days after Samsung launched its first AI mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem, the Exynos 980. Samsung's 5G-enabled Exynos 980, as the company says, delivers hyper-fast mobile internet speed with low latency and minimal lag. With support for 5G's sub-6GHz, the Exynos 980 enables blazingly fast downlink speed of up to 2.55Gbps.

According to Huawei, the Kirin 990 Series achieves 20 percent improvement in overall performance and 30 percent enhancement in energy efficiency. The Series includes two versions of Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 5G. The Kirin 990 5G, as the company claims, is the world's first 5G SoC powered by 7nm process and extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology and over 10 billion transistors. It supports Non-Standalone and Standalone architectures (NSA/SA) simultaneously to offer a smooth transition of the evolving 5G network.

The Huawei Kirin 990 5G can achieve a download speed of up to 2.3 Gbps and up to 1.25 Gbps upload speed in the sub-6GHz band. Huawei says its Da Vinci architecture (Big-Tiny Core) neural processing unit (NPU) delivers better power efficiency, stronger processing capabilities, and higher accuracy and in AI face recognition the efficiency of ultra-low consumption Tiny-Core can be enhanced up to 24x than the powerful Big-Core. The Kirin 990 5G comes with dual NPU i.e two-Big-Core + one Tiny-Core while the Kirin 990 (non-5G) is equipped with single NPU.

For enhanced image and video processing capabilities, the Huawei Kirin 990 5G is powered by the latest ISP and AI enhancements. It also incorporates 16-core Mali-G76 GPU which elevates the performance by 30 percent while optimizing energy efficiency by 46 percent, thus offering an immersive gaming experience. According to Huawei, the Kirin 990 5G chipset also comes with world's first Block-Matching and 3D filtering (BM3D) technology that offers DSLR-level noise reduction in the smartphones.

Image Credit: Twitter (@HuaweiMobile)

The new Kirin 990 Series will power the Huawei Mate 30 series which is scheduled for launch on 19th September in Munich. Moreover, Huawei also unveiled the Kirin A1 chip with advanced Bluetooth, Powerful audio, an ultra-low-power application processor and an independent power management unit.

The HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip brings incredible Bluetooth connectivity without sapping your battery 👍Gamers and movie fans listen up! Get synchronised sound and vision for the most immersive gaming or movie experience yet.#RethinkEvolution #HuaweiIFA2019 #IFA19 pic.twitter.com/j1wjL7djri — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 6, 2019

