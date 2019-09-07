Following are the top stories at 2.30 pm:

MDS12 LD CHANDRAYAAN ISRO's plan to soft land on Moon fails to go as per script

Bengaluru: ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

DEL23 NSA-LD KASHMIR NSA Doval says 'fully convinced' most Kashmiris support removal of 370, slams Article as 'special discrimination'

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Saturday he is "fully convinced" that a majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, and affirmed that restrictions in Kashmir are aimed at preventing Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.

DEL25 CHANDRAYAAN-LD REAX Praise, encouragement for ISRO from President, PM, Oppn leaders

New Delhi: Words of praise and encouragement poured in for ISRO from leaders across the political spectrum as they asked it not to be disheartened following the Chandrayaan-2 setback, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that a "new dawn and better tomorrow" awaits the space organisation.

DEL24 PRIYANKA-GOVT Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over plans for '100 days celebration'

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government over its plans to mark 100 days in office, saying sectors such as automobile, transport and mining will see it as a celebration of their "ruin".

DEL16 JK-LD ATTACK Girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Four members of a family including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were injured when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

BOM7 MH-PM LD GANESH PM Modi takes darshan of Lord Ganesh on arrival in Mumbai

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his one-day tour of Maharashtra by offering prayers to Lord Ganesh in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai.

CAL1 WB-BUDDHADEB Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

Kolkata: The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised last night after he complained of acute breathing problems, is stable, a senior hospital official said on Saturday.

MDS21 CHANDRAYAAN-LD VIKRAM ISRO may have lost lander, rover: Official

Bengaluru: ISRO may have lost Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander and rover Pragyan housed inside it, a senior official of the space agency associated with the unmanned moon mission said here Saturday.

MDS22 CHANDRAYAAN-SIVAN-EMOTIONAL PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief

Bengaluru: After a pep talk to scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a long and tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan, who was in tears, unable to come to termsover lander Vikram's unsuccessful bid to soft-land on the moon.

MDS23 CHANDRAYAAN-MADHAVAN NAIR Chandrayaan 2: Mission's 95 per cent objective achieved, says Ex-ISRO chief

Bengaluru: Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said on Saturday the Chandrayaan-2 has achieved 95 per cent of its mission objectives, the lander's unsuccessful bid to touch-down on the Lunar surface notwithstanding.

LEGAL

LGD2 SC-TAHILRAMANI-LD RESIGN Transferred to Meghalaya, Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani resigns

New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya, Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani has resigned.

FOREIGN

FGN8 US-INDO-PAK-DIALOGUE US backs direct talks between India and Pak on Kashmir: Wells

Washington: The US has said it continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern to ease the tensions between the two neighbours.

FGN6 US-INDIAN Indian-American first to be indicted for bump stock possession since ban in US

Houston: An Indian-American man has been indicted in the US for possessing a bump stock attached to his rifle, the first known case since the device was banned by the Trump administration earlier this year. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN5 US-INDIANS-BOAT FIRE US-based Indian couple, scientist killed in California boat fire

Los Angles: A US-based Indian couple and an Indian-origin scientist were among those who died from smoke inhalation when they were trapped on a boat packed with scuba divers that caught fire and sank off the California coast, according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)