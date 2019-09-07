IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom unveiled; check specs, price, and availability

Motorola Mobility, a subsidiary of Lenovo, unveiled on Saturday, the Motorola One Zoom, the latest addition to the Motorola One family, with elegant 3D frosted glass, quad cameras, high-resolution optical zoom and a 4000 mAh battery, at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin.

The Motorola One Zoom boasts a 6.4-inch (16.25cm) FHD+ OLED U-notch screen with 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, P2i splash-proof nano-coating, 2.5D Panada King Glass on the front and 3D Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the back. The iconic Batwing logo on the back serves as a discrete notification light. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial unlock feature.

The Motorola One Zoom is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with up to 2.0GHz clock speed and Adreno 612 GPU. It runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the Motorola One Zoom houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f2.0 aperture and quad-pixel technology that offers 4x better photosensitivity in low-light conditions. Other features include Live Filter, Portrait Lighting, Smart Composition, Timelapse with and slow-motion for video and more. On the back, it features a quad-camera system that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens with f1.7 aperture, 12MP output, quad pixel technology and optical image stabilizer (OIS), PDAF.

Image Credit: Motorola

The 16-megapixel wide-angle lens offers 117-degrees field-of-view and the 8-megapixel telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom and OIS to reduce undesirable blurring. The fourth one is the 5-megapixel depth sensor. Additional rear camera features include Night Vision, Automatic Smile Detection, Recording Optimization, Portrait Lighting, Smart Composition and more.

The Motorola One Zoom packs a 4000mAh battery that, as the company claims, lasts up to two days and supports 15W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options include Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in three color options namely Electric gray, Cosmic purple and Brushed bronze and will be priced starting €429 (approx Rs 32,000).