Vikram lander located on Lunar surface, says ISRO chief

The Chandrayaan-2s Vikram module has been located on the Lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, ISRO chairman K Sivan said Sunday. "Yes, we have located the lander on the Lunar surface.

It must have been a hard-landing," Sivan told PTI. Asked if the lander was 'damaged' during the 'hard-landing,' he said, "That we do not know." Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were continuing.

India's mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent. PTI RS NVG NVG.

