Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon

India lost contact with a spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon on Saturday, its space agency said, in a setback for the nation's ambitious plans to become the first country to probe the unexplored lunar south pole. The lander of the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission was attempting a "soft," or controlled, landing near the south pole of the moon where scientists believe there could be water ice. Communication was lost just as it was about to touch down.

Also Read: Jaitley was BCCI's saviour, nobody ever represented India as he did: CK Khanna

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)