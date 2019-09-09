Mi Band 4 India launch confirmed; to be launched alongside other smart devices

Mi Band 4 India launch date has been confirmed in a major hint dropped by none other than MD of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain. He tweeted a picture teasing the upcoming Smarter Living event being held on 17th September. In the picture, Mi Band 4 is clearly visible and it is surrounded by a circle with its features plotted on it.

In the tweet, Jain also wrote "Mi fans! Come September 17th, we will unveil a product that you have been waiting '4'," almost confirming the Mi Band 4 India launch. He himself said that guessing the product he dropped the hint about "would be easy" and it sure was.

Mi fans! Come September 17th, we will unveil a product that you have been waiting '4'. 🤗 Another blockbuster in the making from the house of Xiaomi. Get set for #SmarterLiving 2020! RT 🔄 with your guesses. Am sure this is going to be easy. 😜😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvpPVXjrhJ — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 9, 2019

Mi Band 4 was launched in China in June itself and made its way to some other countries shortly but a major market India was left out for more than 3 months.

But it looks like the wait to see Mi Band 4 in India will be over next Tuesday and it is expected to go on sale within the week of launch itself.

Mi Band 4's main competitor Honor Band 5 was launched in India in early August but loyal Xiaomi fans are still eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest Mi fitness band.

Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4 are very similar to each other, both of them offer colored AMOLED displays and almost similar fitness and sleep tracking features. Honor's biggest USP over the fourth generation of Mi Band is blood oxygen detection. Mi Band 4, on the other hand, has a bigger battery compared to Honor Band 5. Xiaomi's fitness band also supports separate band straps which are easily available from various companies and can change the look of the band completely.

Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200 in India.