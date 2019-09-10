Vivo 17 Pro with Dual Pop-up Selfie shooters set for India launch on Sept 20

Vivo confirmed today 20th September as the launch date of its all-new Vivo 17 Pro smartphone with world's first 32-megapixel Dual Pop-up Selfie camera in India. The Chinese phone maker took to Twitter to make the announcement and invitations were sent out to the press for the launch event of the upcoming V-series smartphone in New Delhi.

Ahead of the official launch, the key specifications of the Vivo 17 Pro have already been leaked. If most of the leaks and rumors are to be believed the smartphone will boast a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2440-pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by a 2.0 GH octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform based on 11 nm process technology and Adreno 612 GPU, the same processor powering the Motorola One Zoom and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

According to rumors, the Vivo 17 Pro is will run on Android 9 Pie-based FunTouchOS and will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Vivo 17 Pro is rumored to house a vertically-aligned quad-camera panel on the rear-side that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor and again a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As Vivo has already confirmed, the phone will house a 32-megapixel Dual Pop-up Selfie shooters.

The Vivo 17 Pro will be equipped with a 4100mAh battery and under-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features will include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v5.0; Type-C port; GPS, NFC and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000.