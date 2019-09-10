Google Play Pass is coming soon

International Development News
Google's anticipated Play Pass service will soon go live, the company has hinted in its latest tweet.

Google Play Pass will provide users with access to a number of premium apps for USD 5 per month. The bundled apps are also likely to be ad-free with all in-app purchases unlocked, Engadget reports.

It is not clear as to when the Play Pass will be released. Meanwhile, Apple is also working on a similar service called Apple Arcade that is focused on games. (ANI)

