Microsoft patent hints at Google Home Mini rival

Microsoft appears to be working on a new portable speaker that could potentially rival the Google Home Mini in terms of design.

The patent filed with the USPTO suggests a compact circular speaker with fabric wrapped on top, charging and connectivity ports, and call control buttons, indicating it could be related to Microsoft Teams and meeting rooms, The Verge reports.

If the patent transforms to a commercial product, Microsoft may debut it at its Surface event on October 2, 2019. (ANI)

