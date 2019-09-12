Royale Pass Season 9: PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update rolled out

Starting today, the new update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile version, aka PUBG Mobile, is rolling out on all the Android and iOS platforms. Dubbed 'Warriors Unite', the Royale Pass Season 9 with the 0.14.5 update is centered around 'warriors' and will bring new avatar frames, masks, emotes, etc.

The update requires 124MB of space on Android and 140MB of space on iOS is now available for download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

According to promos, the 0.14.5 update will bring a new character system, all-new Evodround Mode with a new map, USD1 Million prize pool via Global Treasure Hunt event, and 100 Player Classic Mode and Arcade Modes.

Earlier today, the PUBG Mobile took to social media to announce the arrival of the new update on September 12.

A new PUBG MOBILE update will be available starting on 12 SEP 2019 in the afternoon,UTC +8 . This update requires 0.2 GB of space. Players on different versions cannot invite one another, so update as soon as possible. Embrace your warrior spirit! pic.twitter.com/kLPZ9Lbth3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 12, 2019

Royale Pass improvements include:

Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

A timer that shows the countdown to the new season

Players can ask friends for a pass until 7 days before the new season begins

Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

Other improvements:

Emotes can now be dismantled

Players can purchase Unknown Cash (UC) to get great rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes

Weekly Mission crate reminder has been added

An achievement chain progress has also been added.

The lobby will no more show expired vehicles

Also, with update 0.15.0, a new Payload Mode will be introduced under the Arcade Mode which will include missile launchers, helicopters, and other heavy weaponry, according to an early preview shared by PUBG Mobile in an Instagram post.