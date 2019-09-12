Huawei M series tablet tipped to launch in India; to support M-Pen

Chinese technology giant Huawei is reportedly preparing to launch an M series tablet in the Indian market. According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming tablet is equipped with Harman Kardon-Tuned Speakers and Huawei M-Pen.

Well, the information and the image shared by the tipster on Twitter suggest that the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet, unveiled back in January at CES 2019 event, is gearing up to make its way to India. The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet comes with top-quality audio speakers, M-Pen Lite Stylus, high-capacity battery with Smart Power-Saving technology.

Here are the detailed specifications and features of the upcoming tablet (probably):

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with (1920 x 1200-pixels) resolution, 224 PPI and HUAWEI ClariVu technology that enhances display brightness and clarity. It also comes with an enhanced eye-comfort mode to protects children's eyesight from the harmful blue light.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is powered by 2.36GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 659 SoC coupled with Mali T830 MP2 GPU. It comes in two memory configurations: (4GB+64GB) and (4GB+128GB) storage variant. The tablet comes with a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 256GB and runs on EMUI 8.0-based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

On the optics front, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite houses an 8-megapixel Fixed-Focus selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel rear camera with Auto Focus. It is equipped with a 7500 mAh battery with Smart Power-Saving technology and 18W charging support. The Harman Kardon-Tuned Quad Speakers deliver fine-tuned and precisely optimized theater-level audio and video experience, more bass, and less distortion.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite comes with an in-built fingerprint sensor and also supports M-Pen lite Stylus that comes with advanced 2048-layer pressure sensitivity to write memos with full responsiveness. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In China, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is available in two color options: Champagne gold and Deep Gray and is priced at CNY 1,799 for the (4GB+64GB) base model and CNY 1,999 (approx INR 20,000) for the (4GB+128GB) storage variant. However, pricing and memory configurations may defer in India.