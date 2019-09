The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three hacking groups it said were sponsored by North Korea that was allegedly involved in the "WannaCry" ransomware attacks and had perpetrated cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

The groups are commonly known as Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andariel, according to the Treasury.

