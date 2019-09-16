ISSA develops new generation wargaming software for Indian Navy

Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA) Delhi, a premier DRDO laboratory, has designed and developed a new generation Wargaming Software in collaboration with Maritime Warfare Centre, Visakhapatnam to meet the contemporary operational and tactical level wargaming requirement for the Indian Navy. The Wargaming Software was handed over by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar at ISSA, here today.

The key focus has been to create a wargaming environment which enables Maritime Warfare Centres (MWCs) to train using the latest technologies and computing tools. The software has versatile and user-friendly features which enable globally playable wargaming scenarios between multiple forces. It enables exercises to be conducted between geographically dispersed locations over Wide Area Network. The architecture is forward compatible and new functional and equipment modules can be developed and easily plugged in.

(With Inputs from PIB)