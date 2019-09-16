International Development News
Faster Wi-Fi 6 certification program launches

The Wi-Fi Alliance is launching its official Wi-Fi 6 certification program, which basically means having a faster Wi-Fi is not so distant.

Updated: 16-09-2019 23:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the certification program going live, tech companies will be able to market their new or upcoming devices as Wi-Fi 6 enabled, The Verge notes.

Wi-Fi 6 enhances speeds within a crowded network, from 3.5 Gbps to 9.6 Gbps. In real usage, the speed will be evident especially while on a shared or public network. One of the first set of smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6 are the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. (ANI)

