Minecraft and not Fortnite continues to dominate gaming world

Minecraft may be a decade old, but instead of losing gamers' interest, it has been quietly dominating the market.

Minecraft's studio head Helen Chiang told Business Insider that the game recorded a surge of over 20 million players since October 2018, reaching 112 million active players every month. All this, when the game is not even free on the many platforms it is available on.

Microsoft purchased Minecraft back in 2014 for USD 2.5 billion, much to the surprise of the industry. One of the major factors influencing the growth is that players keep coming back to the game that turns players into creators using Lego-like building blocks. (ANI)

