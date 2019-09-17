Mi Smart Band 4 first sale scheduled for 19th Sept in India: Price and Specs

At the Smarter Living 2020 event, Chinese smartphone and wearables maker Xiaomi launched Tuesday the much-awaited Mi Smart Band 4 alongside several smart home products in India. The fitness band has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2,299 and will be available for purchase starting 19th September via Amazon, Mi Home store and Mi.com.

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 0.95-inch colorful AMOLED display with 120×240 pixels resolution and is waterproof at a depth of up to 50 meters. It comes with 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating for screen protection.

The Mi Smart Band 4 comes with an inbuilt microphone for voice commands and smart home control. It comes with more than 30 features including unlimited watch faces, customizable watch face, lock screen, timer, stopwatch, phone alarm and notifications, incoming call display and message notifications with receive or reject options, calendar notifications, app notifications, 5-day weather forecast, phone locator, phone unlock, event reminder, Night mode, Do not disturb mode, music and volume controls, Bluetooth broadcasting, battery level display, different ways to wear, OTA updates.

The Mi Smart Band 4 fitness tracker is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 OS and above versions, iOS 9.0 or above versions. Connectivity options include BT5.0 BLE. Sensors include 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and Capacitive proximity sensor. It supports basic health monitoring features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, heart rate alerts, sleeps monitoring and idle alerts.

The Mi Smart Band 4 comes with 6 workout modes that include Treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, swim tracking with stroke recognition and tracks step counts, distance, calories burned during sports.

The Mi Smart Band 4 is equipped with a 135mAh Li-polymer battery that lasts upto 20 days on a single charge. The wearable device offers five strap color options and is also compatible with Mi Band 3 straps.