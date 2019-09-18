Samsung Galaxy M30s; Galaxy M10s with Super AMOLED display launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has finally been launched in India alongside Galaxy M10s and M30 variant. With 8.9mm sleek and 188gms lightweight design, the M30s features a Super AMOLED display, massive 6000mAh battery and a triple rear camera module. The phone is just 8.9mm thick and weighs only 188 grams.

Starting 29th September, Both the Galaxy M smartphones and the new (3GB+32GB) memory variant of Galaxy M30 will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and Samsung online stores.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available at a price tag of INR 13,999 for the (4GB+64GB) variant, and INR 16,999 for the (6GB+128GB) storage variant. The Galaxy M10s carries a price tag of INR 8,999 for the (3GB+32GB) variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s boasts a 6.4-inch (16.26cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and 420nits peak brightness. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on 10nm process technology and Mali G72 MP3 GPU for unmatched gaming and graphics performance. The phone comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 Storage and runs on Android Pie out of the box with Samsung's new One UI. It also incorporates a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with selfie focus and in-display flash and triple rear camera module that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degrees field of view, and a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and Live Focus feature. Additional camera features include AI-backed Scene Optimizer, intelligent Flaw Detector, dedicated Night Mode for low-light shots and video capabilities include 4K recording, Super Slo-Mo, Super Steady and Hyperlapse.

Image Credit: Amazon.in

As already mentioned, the Galaxy M30s packs a huge 6000mAh battery with USB Type-C 15W Fast Charging support. According to Samsung, users can enjoy 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and over 131 hours of music playback on a single charge. The phone will be available in three color options, namely, Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity V display and is powered by the Exynos 7884B processor, 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy M10s houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera and ultra-wide dual rear camera setup that incorporates a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s will be available in two color options: Stone Blue and Piano Black.