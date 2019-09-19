International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Roku introduces new streaming player lineup

Roku introduced a new streaming player lineup today, including an upgraded Roku Express and Roku Ultra.

ANI California
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:46 IST
Roku introduces new streaming player lineup

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Roku introduced a new streaming player lineup today, including an upgraded Roku Express and Roku Ultra.

The Roku Express, priced at USD 29.99, offers HD streaming in a 10 per cent sleeker form factor compared to its predecessor. The Roku Ultra, priced at USD 99.99, offers 4K and HDR quality, fast channel launch and a remote with personal shortcut buttons for faster navigation, the official blog notes.

The new Roku streaming devices are available for pre-order on the official site starting today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : predecessor remote
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019