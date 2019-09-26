DRDO, Central University of Jammu sign MoU to establish Kalam Centre

Defense Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence and Central University of Jammu (CUJ) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) at the university. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh here today.

The main objective of the MoU is to undertake and facilitate multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research and technology development in the identified research verticals namely; Computational System Security and Sensors. The centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment leading to an increase in research scholars in these areas.

Shri Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes and said that the centre will be a national asset and contribute to making India stronger and prosperous. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy hoped that in a very short time a world-class centre will come up in CUJ and develop state-of-the-art systems.

The CUJ is a Central Government funded University, established under Central Universities Act 2009, with the vision to contribute knowledge and technology innovation to the country and the world.

Chancellor of CUJ Ambassador G Parthasarthi appreciated DRDO for establishing a high-end research centre to promote quality research which in long run will create a pool of scientists from this region.

Vice-Chancellor of CUJ Prof Ashok Aima and Director General (Technology Management) DRDO Shri Sudhir Gupta were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)