OnePlus TV with QLED 4K display launches in India

On the sidelines of the OnePlus 7T launch, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV at an event today in India.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The OnePlus TV features a 55-inch QLED 4K display, sleek design and Dolby ATMOS speakers. It comes with a voice-enabled remote that supports Google Assistant, the company announced during the event.

OnePlus TV will be available in two models: Q1 priced at Rs 69,900 and Q1 Pro at 99,900 on Amazon India starting September 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
