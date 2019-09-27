Samsung Finance+: An initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched Samsung Finance+, a new digital lending platform to provide financial support to customers purchasing Galaxy smartphones in India. Currently, the platform is being launched at over 5,000 stores in 30 India cities and will further be expanded to 10,000 outlets in 100 cities by the end of this year.

Developed at the Samsung R&D Institute India, Banglore, the fully digital solution has been designed in a way to cater to the demands of a dynamic market like India. Moreover, the company has also collaborated with DMI Finance, an NBFC providing loans, business finance, and asset management to launch Samsung Finance+ in India.

Customers can use this innovative platform while purchasing a Galaxy smartphone at any of the Samsung stores equipped with Samsung Finance+ platform by following these simple steps:

Log into the in-store Samsung Finance+ application on a Galaxy Tab installed at the outlet

Fill in personal details for a simple KYC verification and credit scoring

And it's done. Thereafter, customers will get an offer screen on various Galaxy smartphones

The consumer-centric platform has three key features that make it unique and universally accessible digital lending platform.

Fully Digital : Consumers go through a paperless journey with the in-store Samsung promoter assisting the customer through the process

: Consumers go through a paperless journey with the in-store Samsung promoter assisting the customer through the process Customized offer: Nearly all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Galaxy smartphone of their choice

Nearly all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Galaxy smartphone of their choice Universally Accessible solution: Wide reach in India through Samsung's strong retail presence in India

"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony of our consumer-centric innovation. It is also a 'Make for India' initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

