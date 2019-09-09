Samsung launches two apps to empower deafblind, people with low vision

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced on Monday two innovative communication tools, namely, Good Vibes and Relúmĭno to help deafblind to have two-way communication (to send and receive messages) with their near and dear ones and enable people with low vision to see better, by using their smartphones.

Developed in association with Sense International India, an NGO dedicated to helping the deafblind and sensitizing people about the disability, the Good Vibes app uses Morse code, a detailed system of dots, dashes, and spaces used to represent numbers, punctuation, and letters of the alphabet, to convert vibrations into text or voice and text or voice into vibrations. It comes in two different user interfaces (UI). The invisible UI which uses vibrations, taps, and gestures is designed for the deaf and blind people who can use a combination of dots and dashes to send their messages. The visible UI is designed for the caregivers to type or use voice to send messages to the deafblind. The message from caregivers is received as a combination of short and long vibrations (Morse code) that the deafblind can interpret.

The Good Vibes application can be downloaded from Samsung Galaxy Store and will soon be made available on the Google Play Store for other Android smartphone users. The video attached below demonstrates how the deafblind can use the Good Vibes app to express themselves or communicate with family, friends or anyone else through their smartphones.

Video Credit: YouTube/Samsung India

Coming to the Relúmĭno app, that derives its name from Latin that means 'to return back the light', is a visual aid application for people with low vision. The app allows them to see the world more clearly using their smartphones and a VR device. Samsung has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) Delhi to train people on how to use the app. The company will also provide Samsung Gear VR and Galaxy Note9 smartphones, that the app is compatible with.

Recently, Honor also announced an AI-powered app that helps the visually impaired to read and text more easily. The app named 'PocketVision' utilizes next-generation artificial intelligence capabilities and superior quad-camera on the Honor 20 Pro smartphone to deliver an enhanced reading experience to blind and partially sighted people.