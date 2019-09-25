Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A20: What's New?

Just days after the launch of Samsung Galaxy A20s, the successor of Galaxy A20 launched back in April 2019, in select South-East Asian markets, the affordable A-series smartphone has been unveiled for the global markets too. The A20s comes with a triple rear camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a massive 400mAh battery.

Let's see what makes the Samsung Galaxy A20s different from its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A20.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 features a Super AMOLED 6.4-inch (16.20cm) HD+ Infinity-V Display while the all-new Galaxy A20s boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD Infinity-V display with Face Unlock feature. Both the phones incorporate a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking experience.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A20 is powered by octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage while the Galaxy A20s is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage. Both the phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot which supports storage expansion up to 512GB and run on Samsung's One UI based on Android 9 Pie OS.

For photography, the Galaxy A20 houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 123-degrees field-of-view. On the other hand, the Galaxy A20s sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both the phones feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Image: Samsung Galaxy A20s

Both the Samsung Galaxy A20 and its upgraded version, the Galaxy A20s, pack a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W Fast Charging with USB Type C. They also incorporate a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy A20 is available in three color options: Blue, Black, and Gold and lone storage model 3GB+32GB, priced at Rs 11,490. The Galaxy A20s will be available in four stunning color options: Green, Red, Black, and Blue. Samsung has not yet revealed the pricing details of the Galaxy A20s, however, knowing the Malaysian market price (RM699) and also according to rumors, the Galaxy A20s is expected to be priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB+32GB base model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB memory variant in India.