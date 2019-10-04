International Development News
TikTok will not allow any political ads: Report

Unlike other social networking services, TikTok is aiming to become the first platform to be political ad-free.

ANI Los Angeles
Updated: 04-10-2019 22:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As Mashable reports, Blake Chandlee, Vice President of Global Business Solutions, said that TikTok will not allow political ads of any kind on the platform, including paid political ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads.

However, this does not indicate that political content will also be absent from TikTok. Political candidates will be allowed to have their own profiles where they can post content. (ANI)

