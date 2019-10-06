OnePlus 7T Pro renders surface ahead of official launch on October 10

Leading smartphone brand OnePlus is gearing up to add a new member to the OnePlus 7T family, the OnePlus 7T Pro, just weeks after the global debut of the OnePlus 7T in the country. The China-based tech firm teased the launch event of OnePlus 7T-Series, scheduled for October 10, via its official India Twitter account.

Also, Amazon India has a dedicated microsite for the launch event which further hints that the highly anticipated flagship device will make India debut alongside the London launch event on Oct 10.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the upcoming flagship device will sport features similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T, including the 90Hz fluid display screen.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T was launched on September 26 in India alongside the OnePlus Android TV. The premium device features a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with an industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SoC, triple rear cameras in a circular ring module and a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. The smartphone is available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color options, carrying a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB base model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is rumored to feature a 6.65-inch (16.89 cm) notchless fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3100-pixels resolution, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. The device will be powered by the industry-leading octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform, the same processor powering the OnePlus 7T coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will run on OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10, Google's latest version of the Android operating system. The premium device is rumored to pack a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship will feature a vertically aligned rear camera module that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it will house a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Meanwhile, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro in the 'Haze Blue' color option, revealing the front and back panel with a notchless display and a triple camera module, respectively.