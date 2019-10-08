Tap into Google experience with Samsung's smarter Chromebook 4 line-up

Samsung has added two new members to the Chromebook lineup that are smarter, reliable, and provide a seamless aesthetic and functional experience to consumers. The new Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4 Plus come with a sleek and lightweight design, long-lasting battery, and an in-built Google Assistant for easier interaction.

The exceptionally thin Samsung Chromebooks offer new features while preserving the values that define the Samsung Chromebook suite, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America said: "The Samsung Chromebook 4 line is a testament to what can be achieved when you're focused on pushing the boundaries of convenience and value for computers."

The new Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4 Plus are available for purchase in the 'Platinum Titan' color option at Best Buy, Samsung.com and select retailers at a starting price of USD 229.99 and USD 299.99 respectively.

"The Samsung Chromebook 4 line represents a new gold standard of value, combining high-level performance at a highly competitive price point," the South Korean technology giant said in a press statement.

Chromebook 4

Coming to the specifications, the Chromebook 4 features an 11.6-inch HD LED display with 1366 x 768-pixels resolution and is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 Processor clocked up to 2.60 GHz coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB / 6 GB LPDDR4 memory and 32GB / 64GB eMMC flash storage.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Chromebook 4 packs a 5070mAh battery that lasts up to 12.5 hours on a single charge and quickly recharges on a 30W USB-C charger. It also incorporates a 720p HD camera and dual Stereo Speakers. Connectivity features include WiFi 5 (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 4.0, USB-C port and USB 3.0 connectivity, MicroSD Multi-media Card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Chromebook 4 Plus

The Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus sports a 15.6-inch FHD LED Display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution and is powered by the same processor powering the Chromebook 4 i.e Intel Celeron N4000 coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 600, up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 64GB eMMC flash memory.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Chromebook 4 Plus packs a 5070mAh battery that lasts up to 10.5 hours on a single charge and comes with an additional USB-C port alongside USB 3.0 and Ultra-fast Gigabit Wi-Fi. The USB-C port functionality offers high-speed data transfer at the rate of up to 5 Gbps. Other connectivity features are similar to the Chromebook 4.

"The Chromebook 4 line offers all the benefits of a Chromebook: create and collaborate with the Google ecosystem, fly through the web on Chrome, and take advantage of Google Play Store offerings just a download away," Samsung further added.