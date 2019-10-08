Instagram rolls out new feature to prevent phishing attacks

Instagram has added a new feature that is aimed at tackling phishing attacks carried out through social media platforms. The new feature helps users to find out if an email was sent by Instagram or is an attempted phishing scam.

As The Verge notes, the Instagram app will list every email the company has officially sent a user over the last 14 days. To check if an email is genuine, a user has to head to the Emails section from the Instagram option in the app's security settings. The update is being gradually rolled out to all users. (ANI)

