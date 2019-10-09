Amazon rolls out multilingual mode for Alexa

Amazon has rolled out a new multilingual mode for its Alexa digital assistant which allows users to switch between languages easily.

Now when users talk to Alexa, they will be able to seamlessly switch between English and Hindi, without having to manually change the language settings, the official press release notes.

For instance, if a query is made in Hindi, Alexa will respond in the same language. The feature is primarily aimed at Indian households where both languages are used interchangeably. (ANI)

